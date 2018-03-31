RSS
0334 GMT March 31, 2018

News ID: 212376
Published: 0902 GMT March 31, 2018

Israeli spy drone crashes in southern Lebanon

Israeli spy drone crashes in southern Lebanon

An Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has crashed in south Lebanon, Lebanese media outlet Al Manar reported.

The accident happened in an area located between Beit Hanoun and Bereshit villages.

The Lebanese media outlet did not mention the reason behind the accident.

According to Al-Manar the drone was targeted by a missile before its crash

Israeli drones and jet fighters flying over Lebanon is something routine.

Lebanon has protested many times against the violation of its airspace.

 

   
Israeli spy drone
Lebanon
