Iran tennis teams book tickets for ITF Asia 12&U Team Championships

The Iranian under 12 boys' and girls’ tennis teams pose for a photograph during the Asian 12 & Under ITF Team Competition for West Asia tournament in Lebanon on March 30, 2018.

The Iranian under 12 boys' tennis team has booked ticket for the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Asian 12&U Team Championships later this year, after it managed to advance to the Asian 12 & Under ITF Team Competition for West Asia final.

The Iranian teenage boys, who had earlier triumphed over counterparts from Syria, Yemen and Qatar to move to the semi-finals of the Asian 12 & Under ITF Team Competition for West Asia in Lebanon, defeated their Jordan opponents and progressed to the title challenge of the tournament, Press TV reported.

Artin Nazari beat his Jordanian rival (7-5 and 6-2) in the first individual match, before Amir Ali Qavam downed another Jordanian tennis player (6-0 and 6-0) in the next individual encounter.

Earlier, the Iranian under 12 girls' tennis team had found a place in the ITF Asia 12&U Team Championships following two victories over the Syrian and Iraqi squads respectively, and a loss to the Lebanese side.

The Asian 12 & Under ITF Team Competition for West Asia started in Lebanon on March 25, and will finish on March 31, 2018.

Male and female tennis players from Bahrain, Iraq, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen have participated in the tournament.

The ITF Asian 12&U Team Championships will be held in the Kazakh capital city of Astana in September.