Parliament speaker congratulates Pakistani counterpart on election

Iranian Majlish (Parliament) speaker Ali Larijani in a message congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani on his election as Chairman of Pakistani Senate.

In his message released on Saturday, Larijani said joint consultations between the two countries in recent years have resulted in reinforcing bilateral parliamentary cooperation, IRNA reported.

He expressed confidence that mutual parliamentary ties would further expand in the future.

Developing parliamentary cooperation is the principled policy of Iranian Majlis, he added.