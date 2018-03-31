RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0333 GMT March 31, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212378
Published: 1113 GMT March 31, 2018

Parliament speaker congratulates Pakistani counterpart on election

Parliament speaker congratulates Pakistani counterpart on election

Iranian Majlish (Parliament) speaker Ali Larijani in a message congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani on his election as Chairman of Pakistani Senate.

In his message released on Saturday, Larijani said joint consultations between the two countries in recent years have resulted in reinforcing bilateral parliamentary cooperation, IRNA reported.

He expressed confidence that mutual parliamentary ties would further expand in the future.

Developing parliamentary cooperation is the principled policy of Iranian Majlis, he added.

 

   
KeyWords
Pakistani
election
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1015 sec