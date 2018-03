PMF starts operation to clean Kirkuk of Daesh terrorists

Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched an operation on Saturday to clean Tuz Khurmatu city, south of Kirkuk of Daesh terrorists.

PMF units together with police forces and the rapid response groups supported by Iraqi Army helicopters began to chase the elements of the ISIS terrorist group, PMF said in a statement, IRNA reported.

The operation aims to annihilate Daesh active elements and safeguard the region and neighboring areas, the statement read.

Some ISIL elements with the help of some extremist groups called 'Fada'i', ‘white flag owners' have killed many civilians over the past months by setting up fake checkpoints.