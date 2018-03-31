Yemeni missiles not made in Iran: Revolutionary Council chief

President of Yemen Supreme Revolutionary Council denied allegations that Yemeni missiles are made in Iran.

'We have upgraded Russian and Korean missiles,' Yemeni TV channel ‘Almasirah’ quoted Mohammed Ali al-Houthi as saying this to France 24, IRNA reported.

While the world is silent on the crimes being committed by the aggressors against the Yemeni people, condemning the use of missiles by Yemen as an act of self-defense is meanigless, he said.

'As long as the enemy targets our cities and the Yemeni people remain under siege, we will continue to take more action against them using all available means to deal with the invaders,' he added.

'If we had had Iran’s technology, we would have been in Riyadh now,' al-Houthi said in response to allegations about Iran's supply of weapons to Yemen.

He went on to say that as one of Yemen’s deterrent means against enemies, the country will continue to target Saudi Arabia, including Aramco and its sensitive installations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior Yemeni official urged the UK and Europe to stop supporting Saudis and put an end to aggressions.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies attacked Yemen in March 2015 to bring back to power the deposed president of Yemen Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed in the Saudi Arabia-US coalition's attacks and more than 2,000 have died due to cholera epidemic.