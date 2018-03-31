Iranian director bags Akbank Short Film Fest award

Director of the Iranian movie ‘Retouch’ Kave Mazaheri received award at 14th Akbank Short Film Festival held from March 19-29 in Turkey.

Akbank Short Film Festival was held for the first time in 2004. It has developed further over the years into one of the leading arts and cultural events in Istanbul with an increasingly diverse program, IRNA reported.

The festival aims to encourage short film production, deliver the films to audiences, support new filmmakers, champion short films internationally, provide a debate platform for short film within a festival culture and establish a festival for cinema-lovers to enjoy.

Retouch narrates the story of Maryam's husband who has an accident at home and instead of saving him, she stops helping and watches him die.