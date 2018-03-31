Yemeni forces fire ballistic missile at Saudi base in Najran

Yemeni armed forces have fired a ballistic missile at a base belonging to the Saudi Arabian National Guard Forces in the kingdom’s southern Najran region.

Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported on Saturday that the Saudi base had been targeted with short-range Badr-1 missile, Press TV reported.

The Saba news agency also said that the missile attack had led to “losses in the ranks of the enemy and its military equipment.”

However, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV claimed that the missile had been intercepted, without elaborating.

Yemeni forces regularly fire ballistic missile at positions inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the Riyadh-led military campaign on Yemen.

On March 25, Houthi forces in Yemen fired seven missiles at Riyadh. Saudi Arabia confirmed the launches and asserted that it successfully intercepted all seven.

"This wasn’t true," the prominent Washington-based Foreign Policy magazine wrote under the headline "Patriot Missiles Are Made in America and Fail Everywhere."

The Saudi aggression was launched in March 2015 in support of Yemen’s former Riyadh-friendly government and against the country’s Houthi Ansarullah movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective administration.

The offensive has, however, achieved neither of its goals despite the spending of billions of petrodollars and the enlisting of Saudi Arabia's regional and Western allies.

The Saudi-led campaign, which is accompanied by a land, aerial and naval blockade of Yemen, has so far killed and injured over 600,000 civilians, according to the latest figures released by the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights.