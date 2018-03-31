RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0333 GMT March 31, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212388
Published: 0136 GMT March 31, 2018

Sierra Leone begins voting in presidential run-off

Sierra Leone begins voting in presidential run-off
DW

Sierra Leone's electoral staff prepared polling stations in Freetown early on Saturday morning as voters queued for a presidential run-off which was delayed by claims of electoral fraud.

"I am here to vote for the process. I am here, again, so I can have a credible election and credible results that is why I am here to come and vote," said Idris Kamara, a voter in Freetown, as electoral staff put up polling station signs and prepared the ballot boxes, Reuters reported.

The run-off is between the main opposition leader Julius Madaa Bio of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) and Samura Kamara of the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) party.

Bio led with 43.3 percent in the first round of the vote with runner-up Kamara taking 42.7 percent.

 

   
KeyWords
Sierra Leone
presidential run-off
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2058 sec