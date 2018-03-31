20 knowledge-based aviation products indigenized

A knowledge-based company active in the production of various hydraulic and pneumatics, electromechanical and fuel systems has indigenized 20 products used in aviation industry.

Having active research and development unit, private foundation, success in production, sustainability, market survival and customer basket development, earning capital through knowledge-based products, product diversity and the development of productive employment are among characteristics of the company.

The company also received the 31st Khwarizmi International Award.

The manufacture and indigenization of hydraulic equipment, pneumatics, fuel systems and electromechanical system can increase the safety coefficient of helicopter, Iranian engineer Reza Adibi told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

In 1987, the leading Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology IROST, affiliated to the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, decided to grant an award for outstanding achievements in the field of science and technology.

IROST proposed the creation of the Khwarizmi Award in memory of Abu Jafar Mohammad Ibn Mousa Khwarizmi, the great Iranian mathematician and astronomer (770-840 C.E).

The first edition of the Khwarizmi Award in 1987, called on Iranian nationals to present their outstanding contribution, invention or innovation.