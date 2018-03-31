US blackmailing Arabs: Ex-Algerian minister

US main goal in the region is to safeguard the Zionist regime and blackmail Persian Gulf littoral states by frightening them of an imaginary enemy, the former minister of awqaf and religious affairs of Algeria said.

Ahmad Marani made the remarks Saturday in an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Elaborating on recent developments in the White House, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and appointment of John Bolton as the US national security advisor, Marani said by picking up hardliners, the US president tends to put pressure on Iran in a bid to stop it from supporting the Resistance Axis and subsequently ensure the security of Israel.

The US president is taking advantage of the situation in the region to blackmail Arab countries especially Saudi Arabia and the UAE, he added.

Nuclear issue is not the main problem of the United States with Iran, but it is the security of Israel, he said adding that if Iran stops supporting Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Resistance Axis, it will no longer be important for the US what kind of weapons Iran may have.

President Trump has always been trying to tarnish Iran’s image before the eyes of Arab countries in order to milk them more, he said.

By adopting such a policy, Trump earned $480bn from Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries, he noted.

The former Algerian minister also referred to Iran nuclear deal also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying the nuclear accord with Europe and the US was to the benefit of all countries.

Elaborating on US stance on JCPOA, Marani said the US is always after its own benefits.

Killing JCPOA will harm Western countries more since the agreement has given guarantees to those countries that Iran's nuclear program is and will remain peaceful, he said.

Commenting on the possibility of war between Iran and the US, he said Americans know well that the war with Iran is not that easy and they have to pay the price for the declaration of war on Iran; they do not want to risk; Trump’s claims are only for taking money from Arab countries.

The most important point as regard Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud was his recent confession that based on a US request Saudi Arabia has decided to develop Wahhabism to aver Communism in the country, he said in reference to the Saudi prince’s role in recent developments in Saudi Arabia.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Marani referred to the fact that thanks to Iran’s assistance, Daesh has been defeated in Iraq, Lebanon and Syria but Daesh ideology still exists.

Commenting on Yemeni crisis, he said an international anti-Yemen plot is under way and the issue of Yemen has already cost hundreds of billions of dollars for Saudi Arabia.

Saudis have given bribes to various parties, including Egypt, Sudan, Jordan and the United States, to be silent on Saudis crimes, he said.

He went on to say that Saudis have hundreds of media and TV channels that are apparently independent but actually work for the Saudi regime.