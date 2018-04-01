RSS
1008 GMT April 01, 2018

Published: 0409 GMT April 01, 2018

Int'l organizations urged to condemn Zionists' inhumane actions

Int'l organizations urged to condemn Zionists' inhumane actions

The Majlis (Parliament) Speaker's special aide on Saturday urged the international organizations and freedom loving people across the world to condemn the Zionist regime's barbaric and inhumane actions and sympathize with the Palestinian nation.

Hussein Amir Abdollahian, also secretary general of the Permanent Secretariat of the Conference to Support Palestinian Intifada (Uprising) at the Iranian Majlis, strongly condemned the crimes of the illegitimate and usurper regime of Israel in killing and wounding Palestinian women, children and youths in their 'Great Return March.

Terming the US' unlimited support for the Zionist regime as an act against the international law and conventions, he said the US claim about transferring its embassy to the Holy Quds and Saudi Arabia's flirting with the Zionists are the main factor behind the Tel Aviv regime's impudence and brutality against the innocent people of Palestine, IRNA reported.

Referring to the statement issued at the end of the 6th international conference to support the Palestinian intifada, Amir Abdollahian called on the international organizations and all freedom loving people of the word to condemn the Zionists' savage and inhumane actions and express sympathy with the oppressed people of Palestine in any possible manner.

He also reminded the terrorist regime of Israel that the young and combatant generation of the Muslim World will never allow the Zionists to launch any aggression against the Holy Quds and will clean the occupied lands of all occupiers.

 

   
