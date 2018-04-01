EU top diplomat calls for ending siege in Gaza

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini in a statement urged ending of closure in Gaza Strip.

“The EU reiterates its calls for an end to the closure of Gaza and a full opening of the crossing points, while addressing Israel's legitimate security concerns,” the statement reads.

During the peaceful protests held by Palestinians in Gaza Strip early Friday, Israeli military forces killed 15 Palestinians most of whom under 16 and injured about 1,500 others. This is while none of the protesters was armed.

Since its establishment in 1948, the occupying regime of Israel which has illegally taken the lands of Palestinians by force, has been killing the real owners of Palestine under the pretext of “security concerns”.

“The EU further urges the Palestinian sides to increase their efforts to enable the Palestinian authority to exert its full control over Gaza, it continued.

“The EU mourns the loss of life. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. The use of live ammunition should, in particular, be part of an independent and transparent investigation,” Mogherini added.

“Freedom of expression and freedom of assembly are fundamental rights that must be respected. An immediate return to calm is essential. All those concerned need to exercise restraint and avoid further violent escalation and any acts that could put civilians in danger.”

The recent brutal killing and injuring of Palestinians civilians by Israeli forces triggered off a wave of protests across the world.

In Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi, Parliament speaker Ali Larijani and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in separate statements earlier condemned the Zionists' crimes in killing Palestinians protestors early Friday.

The Zionist regime military forces fired at peaceful demonstration of Palestinians, killing 15 civilians and injuring around 1,500.