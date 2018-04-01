Tunisians demonstrate in solidarity with Palestine

Tunisians on Saturday demonstrated in solidarity with Palestine as part of that country's Land Day commemorations.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the Avenue Habib Bourguiba in Tunis coloring the streets in the colors of the Palestinian flag, IRNA reported.

Banners such as 'The people want the independence of Palestine ' and 'normalizing relations with Israel, should be a crime' were carried by demonstrators.

In another Tunisian city, Sfax, the Tunisian Student Association organized the Land Day program in the city’s main square.

Hundreds carried Palestinian flags and keffiyehs, a symbol of Palestinian independence, Ankara-based Anadolu Agency reported.

Demonstrations that began Friday in the Gaza Strip are part of an annual Palestinian commemoration of the deaths of six Arab Israeli citizens killed by Israeli forces in 1976, during protests against government land confiscations in northern Israel.

16 Gazans were martyred and hundreds injured when Israeli forces opened fire on protesters.

The rallies were the start of a six-week protest that culminates May 15, the day the Palestinians call Nakba, or Catastrophe, when Israel was founded.

Protesters are demanding Palestinian refugees be allowed the right of return to towns and villages their families fled, or were driven out of, when the illegitimate regime of Israel was created in 1948.