Iran beats China in penalty shootout to win futsal scrimmage

The Iran women's national futsal team has defeated the Chinese side in a warm-up match for the 2018 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Futsal Championship in Thailand.

On Saturday evening, the Iranian sportswomen beat their Chinese counterparts 5-4 in the shootout after the match had ended in a 3-3 draw, Press TV reported.

Iran’s Fereshteh Khosravi and Fereshteh Karimi scored in regulation; and the match went to penalties after 90 minutes. China missed once while Iranian futsal player Fatemeh Etedadi was perfect from the spot.

The Iran women's national futsal team had earlier thrashed the Chinese squad 6-1 in an exhibition game at Iran’s National Football Center in western Tehran on March 28.

During the draw ceremony at the AFC House in the Malaysian capital city of Kuala Lumpur on March 4, the Iran women's national futsal team joined squads from Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in the preliminary round of the continental sports event.

Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau and Thailand form Group A in the forthcoming tournament.

Group B consists of Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Bahrain, China, Japan and Lebanon are drawn in Group C.

The 2018 AFC Women's Futsal Championship, which will be the second edition of the international event, will take place between May 2 and 12, 2018.