1008 GMT April 01, 2018

News ID: 212412
Published: 0840 GMT April 01, 2018

Police chief lauds high level of security in Iran

Police chief lauds high level of security in Iran

Iranian Police chief on Sunday lauded the high level of security inside the country and in the borders.

“At the present time, country's security condition is at the maximum level,” Iranian Police Commander Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari told reporters on the sidelines of his visit to the police traffic control center.

Ashtari said he has visited the country's borders in recent days and has witnessed constant and active presence of police, military and security forces which means high level of sustainable security.

He noted that police is present inside the cities and resolves security matters in cooperation with people.

 

   
