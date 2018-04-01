RSS
1008 GMT April 01, 2018

News ID: 212415
Published: 0936 GMT April 01, 2018

Algeria urges int’l community to support Palestinians

Algerian Foreign Ministry in a statement called international community for urgent support of Palestinian people.

In the statement, Algeria condemned killing of Palestinians by the Zionist regime of Israel, IRNA reported.

The Zionist military forces attack on defenseless people of Palestine in Gaza Strip is blatant violation of international charters and regulations, the statement reads.

The Algerian Foreign Ministry expressed sympathy with Palestinians.

Algeria will support Palestinians in their legitimate fight to retake occupied territories, the statement continued.

During the peaceful protests held by Palestinians in Gaza Strip early Friday, Israeli military forces killed 16 Palestinians most of whom under 16 and injured about 1,500 others. This is while none of the protesters was armed.

 

   
Algeria
Palestinians
