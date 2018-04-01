RSS
News ID: 212419
Published: 1121 GMT April 01, 2018

US retreat from Syria indicates regional countries’ unity: Turkish official

US withdrawal from Syria in the coming days is the result of the unity among Iran, Russia, Turkey, Iraq and Syria, President of Turkey's Patriotic Party said.

According to IRNA, the US and Israel in cooperation with some terrorist groups and certain regional governments attempted to increase penetration and to implement their projects, Turkish newspaper ‘Aydınlık’ quoted Doğu Perinçek as saying.

But fortunately, they were defeated, he added.

The continuation of Turkey's firm struggle against US-backed terrorist groups and the convergence of Southwest Asia has weakened Washington in the region, he said.

The US government decision to withdraw from Syria is the result of the cooperation among Southwest Asia countries, which, by forming a powerful axis, foiled all plots designed by US, Israel, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Perinçek reiterated.

Last week, US President Donald Trump surprisingly announced the imminent withdrawal of American forces from Syria.

“We’re knocking the hell out of ISIS. We’ll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon,” Trump said during an event in Ohio. “Let the other people take care of it now,” Trump earlier said.

 

   
KeyWords
US
Syria
unity
IranDaily
 
