0427 GMT April 01, 2018

Published: 1152 GMT April 01, 2018

Iranian documentary bags Int’l Muscat Film Fest award

Iranian documentary bags Int’l Muscat Film Fest award

Iranian documentary ‘Azadi Cinema’ directed by Mahdi Tarafi received Silver Dagger Award at International Muscat Film Festival.

“More than 100 movies from across the world were showcased during the week-long event. Workshops and special shows on films focusing on women, children and football too were held as part of the festival,” According to Muscat Daily.

Azadi Cinema documentary has so far participated in various festivals and received many awards.

The 10th International Muscat Film Festival was held on March 26-April 1 in the capital of Oman.

 

   
documentary
Muscat Film Fest
