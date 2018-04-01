RSS
0426 GMT April 01, 2018

News ID: 212428
Published: 0357 GMT April 01, 2018

Iranian tennis player earns bronze at 2018 ATP World Tour

Iranian tennis player earns bronze at 2018 ATP World Tour

Iranian table tennis player Nima Alamian received a bronze medal at 2018 Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Tour held in Spain.

Alamian was defeated by his Austrian rival and ranked third, IRNA reported.

The 2018 ATP World Tour is the global elite men's professional tennis circuit organized by the Association of Tennis Professionals for the 2018 tennis season.

The 2018 ATP World Tour calendar comprises the Grand Slam tournaments (supervised by the International Tennis Federation (ITF)), the ATP World Tour Masters 1000, the ATP World Tour 500 series, the ATP World Tour 250 series, the Davis Cup (organized by the ITF), and the ATP Finals.

 

   
IranDaily
 
