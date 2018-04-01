RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0958 GMT April 01, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212436
Published: 0527 GMT April 01, 2018

Trump warns to end NAFTA if Mexico doesn’t secure border

Trump warns to end NAFTA if Mexico doesn’t secure border

US President Donald Trump has warned that he would scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) if Mexico doesn’t do more to curb drug and immigration flow to the north of the border, doubling down on the importance of separating the two countries with a wall.

“Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the US.” the American president wrote in tweet on Sunday. “They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!”

Trump has repeatedly called for renegotiation of the three way pact with Canada and Mexico, arguing that it harms American companies.

The Republican president’s plans to build a much-debated wall on the border with Mexico has been faced with great opposition in Congress but Trump has proven that he would do anything to make the wall happen.

In September 2017, Trump said he was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protected hundreds of thousands of young undocumented migrants, known as Dreamers, from deportation.

Facing outrage from Democrats, he said later on that he would only retract his decision if Democrats agree to include funding for the wall in the 2018 budget.

Frustrated with the resistance against the wall, Trump took another shot at DACA on Sunday.

“These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act!” he wrote in another tweet.

But the biggest swipe came when Trump claimed that the obstructionism combined with lax immigration laws passed by the Democrats was now tying the Border Patrol’s hands in stopping illegal immigrants.

“Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!” he wrote in yet another tweet.

Trump has recently floated the idea of having the military build the wall. He says he would force Mexico to foot the bill anyway.

   
KeyWords
Trump
Mexico
US
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0767 sec