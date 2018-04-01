Trump warns to end NAFTA if Mexico doesn’t secure border

US President Donald Trump has warned that he would scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) if Mexico doesn’t do more to curb drug and immigration flow to the north of the border, doubling down on the importance of separating the two countries with a wall.

“Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the US.” the American president wrote in tweet on Sunday. “They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!”

Trump has repeatedly called for renegotiation of the three way pact with Canada and Mexico, arguing that it harms American companies.

The Republican president’s plans to build a much-debated wall on the border with Mexico has been faced with great opposition in Congress but Trump has proven that he would do anything to make the wall happen.

In September 2017, Trump said he was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protected hundreds of thousands of young undocumented migrants, known as Dreamers, from deportation.

Facing outrage from Democrats, he said later on that he would only retract his decision if Democrats agree to include funding for the wall in the 2018 budget.

Frustrated with the resistance against the wall, Trump took another shot at DACA on Sunday.

“These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act!” he wrote in another tweet.

But the biggest swipe came when Trump claimed that the obstructionism combined with lax immigration laws passed by the Democrats was now tying the Border Patrol’s hands in stopping illegal immigrants.

“Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!” he wrote in yet another tweet.

Trump has recently floated the idea of having the military build the wall. He says he would force Mexico to foot the bill anyway.