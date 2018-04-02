RSS
0941 GMT April 02, 2018

News ID: 212442
Published: 0501 GMT April 02, 2018

Iranians celebrate Sizdah Bedar, spend time in nature

photosiran.wordpress.com

People across Iran on Monday celebrated Sizdah Bedar, the traditional Persian festival of nature by spending time outdoors with family members, close relatives, neighbors and friends.

Sizdah Bedar, an ancient Iranian nature festival, is held on the 13th of Farvardin (first month in Iranian calendar) and marks the end of the Persian New Year (Norouz) holidays, IRNA reported.

The occasion has deep roots in the Iranian history and the festivities include picnicking outdoors in the parks or the countryside.

Although picnicking is the main event, there are traditionally other purposes for the celebrations such as appreciating nature and cleaning the mind from evil thoughts.

Sizdah Bedar also gives Iranians a chance to play outdoor games, have special food and enjoy the fresh smell of spring.

 

   
