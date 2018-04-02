RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0940 GMT April 02, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212443
Published: 0509 GMT April 02, 2018

Malala Yousafzai ending first visit to Pakistan since shooting

Malala Yousafzai ending first visit to Pakistan since shooting
AP

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is ending her first visit to Pakistan since being shot in 2012 by Taliban militants trying to kill her for promoting girls' education.

Yousafzai and her family were at Benazir Bhutto International Airport on Monday morning to return to London after the four-day visit, foxnews.com wrote.

Touching scenes were witnessed when the now-20-year-old university student left her hotel and thanked Pakistani officials for giving her a helicopter to see her home in the northwest town of Mingora in the Swat Valley.

Youzafzai said in her hometown that she had waited for the moment for more than five years and said she often looked at Pakistan on the map, hoping to return. She said she plans to permanently return to Pakistan after completing her studies in Britain.

   
KeyWords
Malala
Visit
Pakistan
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0779 sec