Professor Samii receives Pirogov gold medal

Russian Academy of Sciences granted Nikolay Pirogov gold medal to Iranian-German neurosurgeon and medical scientist Professor Majid Samii.

The medal has been given to Professor Samii due to his humanitarian services in the field of neurosurgery at the international level and his efforts for promotion of research, education and innovation and improvement of neurosurgery standards, IRNA reported.

The academy also granted gold medals to 14 other researchers in various fields.

Nikolay Ivanovich Pirogov was a prominent Russian scientist, doctor of medicine doctor, pedagogue, public figure, and corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

He is considered to be the founder of field surgery, and was one of the first surgeons in Europe to use ether as an anesthetic.

He was the first surgeon to use anesthesia in a field operation, invented various kinds of surgical operations and developed his own technique of using plaster casts to treat fractured bones. He is one of the most widely recognized Russian physicians.

Samii has received the 'Physician' award from the north German city of Hanover.

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder hailed the 70-year-old Samii for his medical contribution to neuroscience as head of the International Neuroscience Institute (INI), based in Hanover.

He is the president of the International Neuroscience Institute (INI).

In 2007, he received the 'Friendship Award', from the prime minister of China for his contribution to the medical progress of the country.