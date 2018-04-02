RSS
0940 GMT April 02, 2018

News ID: 212451
Published: 0558 GMT April 02, 2018

Sweden introduces eco-friendly aviation tax

Sweden introduces eco-friendly aviation tax
phys.org

Sweden introduced a new aviation tax that will add an extra charge to all passenger flights from the country in a bid to lessen air travel's impact on the climate.

"The objective of the tax is to minimize the carbon footprint of flights following a sharp increase in air travel," climate minister and Greens spokeswoman Isabella Lovin wrote in Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter, phys.org reported.

All flights departing from Swedish airports will have an added charge of between 60 to 400 krona ($7 to $49, six to 39 euros), depending on the destination.

It will apply to everyone except babes in arms, flight crews, passengers stopping over without changing planes and — in some circumstances —those in transit to take another flight.

According to a survey published on March 25 by Dagens Nyheter, 53 percent of Swedes are in the favor of the new tax.

However the opposition Centre party has criticized the move, calling for airlines to be required to use a percentage of biofuels.

 

   
KeyWords
Sweden
aviation tax
eco-friendly
 
