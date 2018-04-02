RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0939 GMT April 02, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212453
Published: 0600 GMT April 02, 2018

Study shows e-cigarettes do not help quit smoking

Study shows e-cigarettes do not help quit smoking
cnn.com

A new study is showing what many think about e-cigarettes may be wrong.

An analysis of more than 1,300 who intended to quit smoking after hospitalization looked at people who reported using e-cigarettes. They found that the people who began using e-cigarettes were less likely to have successfully quit smoking after six months, news8000.com reported.

While it is generally agreed that e-cigarettes slightly reduce health risks related with traditional smoking, doctors at Gundersen say they still hear many misconceptions.

"It's something we hear a lot. People are saying 'I've made the switch to e-cigarettes because I'm going to quit smoking" and more power to them if they go from cigarettes to e-cigarettes. It's probably a little better for them than cigarettes themselves but to think it's magical and going to help them quit, they're fooling themselves," said Gundersen Health System allergist Todd Mahr.

Doctors also said the rise of e-cigarettes and design has made them more popular in younger smokers.

 

   
KeyWords
cigarettes
smoking
Study
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0815 sec