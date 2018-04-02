Study shows e-cigarettes do not help quit smoking

A new study is showing what many think about e-cigarettes may be wrong.

An analysis of more than 1,300 who intended to quit smoking after hospitalization looked at people who reported using e-cigarettes. They found that the people who began using e-cigarettes were less likely to have successfully quit smoking after six months, news8000.com reported.

While it is generally agreed that e-cigarettes slightly reduce health risks related with traditional smoking, doctors at Gundersen say they still hear many misconceptions.

"It's something we hear a lot. People are saying 'I've made the switch to e-cigarettes because I'm going to quit smoking" and more power to them if they go from cigarettes to e-cigarettes. It's probably a little better for them than cigarettes themselves but to think it's magical and going to help them quit, they're fooling themselves," said Gundersen Health System allergist Todd Mahr.

Doctors also said the rise of e-cigarettes and design has made them more popular in younger smokers.