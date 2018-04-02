Keep this fruit out your diet to keep blood sugar levels normal

Diabetes type 2 symptoms include feeling thirsty all the time and losing weight without trying to.

Keeping active is a good way of preventing the condition and keeping blood sugar levels normal, alongside a healthy diet, according to express.co.uk.

Some foods should be avoided however, including a certain type of fruit.

Diabetes can cause serious long-term health problems if left untreated or not treated properly.

The longer you have diabetes, and the less controlled your blood sugar, the higher the risk of complications.

Some of the complications can be disabling or even life-threatening.

But the foods you choose to eat in your daily diet can make a big difference, whether you are living with diabetes or not.

Diabetes UK said the key to managing and preventing diabetes is a balanced diet.

Fruit and vegetables are also a good choice — everyone should eat at least five portions a day, as recommended by health guidelines.

But a certain type of fruit should be avoided, according to nutritionists at Health line.

While fruit is a great source of several important vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C and potassium, dried fruit should be avoided.

The site explained, “When fruit is dried, the process results in a loss of water that leads to even higher concentrations of these nutrients.

“Unfortunately, its sugar content becomes more concentrated as well.

“One cup of grapes contains 27 grams of carbs, including one gram of fiber.

“By contrast, one cup of raisins contains 115 grams of carbs, 5 of which come from fiber.

“Therefore, raisins contain more than three times as many carbs as grapes do.

“Other types of dried fruit are similarly higher in carbs when compared to fresh fruit.”

If you have diabetes you do not have to give up fruit altogether. Sticking with low-sugar fruits like fresh berries or small apple can provide health benefits while keeping blood sugar levels normal.

Some of the complications can be disabling or even life-threatening. The NHS outlines the complications that can occur.

Heart disease and stroke

Prolonged, poorly controlled blood glucose levels increase the likelihood of atherosclerosis, where the blood vessels become clogged up and narrowed by fatty substances, according to the NHS.

It said, “This may result in poor blood supply to your heart, causing angina, which is a dull, heavy or tight pain in the chest.

“It also increases the chance that a blood vessel in your heart or brain will become blocked, leading to a heart attack or stroke.”

Nerve damage

High blood glucose levels can damage the tiny blood vessels in your nerves.

The NHS said, “This can cause tingling or burning pain that speed from your fingers and toes up through your limbs. It can also cause numbness, which can lead to ulceration of the feet.”