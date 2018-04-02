Light quakes jolt Damavand, Sarpol-e Zahab

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Kilan city in the central district of mountainous Damavand county, located to the northeast of the capital Tehran late on Sunday.

The quakes struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, with no damage or casualties, IRNA reported.

According to the Seismography Center affiliated to Tehran University's Geophysics Institute, the tremor occurred at 22:56 hours local time (18:26 hours GMT) with its epicenter registered at 35.41 degrees longitude and 52.41 degrees latitude.

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Sarpol-e Zahab in western province of Kermanshah on Monday.

According to a report by the Seismography Center affiliated to Tehran University's Geophysics Institute, the tremor occurred at 07:33 hours local time (03:03 hours GMT) with its epicenter registered at 34.41 degrees longitude and 45.83 degrees latitude and in the depth of 8km underground, IRNA reported.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes. Also on Sunday, a 5.3-Richter quake rattled the area, as result of which 54 people were injured.

Kermanshah has been jolted by several earthquakes since November 12, 2017, when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the province's Ezgeleh region killing at least 620 people and injuring over 12,000.

In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.