RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0939 GMT April 02, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212463
Published: 0728 GMT April 02, 2018

Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer: Religion main factor in Iran- Pakistan relations

Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer: Religion main factor in Iran- Pakistan relations
MEHR NEWS AGENCY

The Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Siraj ul Haq said religion plays the most important role in connecting Iran and Pakistan rather than political and economic interests between the two neighboring countries.

Siraj ul Haq, who is also a Senate member, made the remarks in a Sunday meeting with the visiting Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi in Lahore, Pakistan, Mehr News Agency wrote.

Jamaat-e-Islmai’s Ameer added that although there have been disputes between the two countries due to foreign pressures, the two nations have never had any disputes.

The Pakistani politician also pointed to the killing of Palestinians by Israeli military in the last few days, saying Pakistanis constantly support the Palestinians.

He added that it is necessary for the Muslims to unite against the Zionist regime.

Kharrazi, touched upon issues related to Afghanistan, Syria and bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan.

Kharrazi, who arrived in Pakistan from Afghanistan last weekend, has so far visited Pakistani cities of Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

   
KeyWords
religion
Iran
Pakistan
Relations
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0775 sec