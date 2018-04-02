13.3m Iranians travel in 17 days

Tourism Desk

About 13.3 million Iranians traveled through domestic rail, air and marine routes from March 15 until April 1.

Based on the figure released by Road and Urban Development Ministry, 6,078,331 people traveled through roads. It added that 586,903 trips have been registered in the roads during the period, IRNA reported.

It said that trains transferred 1,577,043 passengers from March 15 to April 1, making 456,000 trips.

It added that 2,622,054 tourists were carried between Iranian airports by 20,736 flights during the period.

It concluded that 2,957,942 tourists and 1,336 local people were also traveled between domestic ports during the period.

Meanwhile, Iranian artifacts were displayed in Louvre-Lens Art Museum located in Lens, Northern France, simultaneous with Norouz holidays (March 21-April 2).

According to Mehr News Agency, ancient objects of Golestan Palace and National Museum of Iran — dating back to 19th century — have gone on display at Louvre-Lens Museum from March 28.

Norouz holidays (March 21-April 2) is the name of the Iranian New Year — also known as the Persian New Year — which is celebrated worldwide by various ethno-linguistic groups as the beginning of the New Year.