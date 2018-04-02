36th FIff to host workshops by prominent producers

German, Turkish producers to hold workshops at 36 Fajr International Film Festival (FIff).

German cinematographer and producer Thomas Mauch will attend the festival to hold workshops.

The workshops are part of the programs arranged for the Dar-ul-Fonun educational section of the festival.

With a career that spans over 50 years in both film and television, Mauch has collaborated with numerous top filmmakers such as Werner Herzog, Edgar Reitz, and Alexander Kluge.

Students from international film schools in 50 countries have applied to take part in the Dar-ul-Fonun section that was initiated in the 34th edition of the festival to discover emerging talents among film students in Iran and other countries.

In another intensive workshop, taught by Turkish producer Zeynep Ozbatur Atakan, students will explore the entire spectrum of the work of a film producer. The complete overview of production fundamentals includes a detailed introduction to the creative producing process, the creation of a film package, story and script analysis, an introduction to production management, as well as topics in pitching, entertainment law, and case studies.

Born in Istanbul, Zeynep Atakan graduated from the Department of Film and Television at the Faculty of Fine Arts at Marmara University. From 1986 to 1999, she worked in various roles in the television advertisement industry and specialized as a producer. After 1994, she continued her work at the company she co-founded. In 1999, Atakan transitioned to the film industry and started producing international film projects. In 2007, she started Zeynofilm, a company dedicated to producing film projects.

In 2010, Atakan was awarded the European Film Academy’s Best European Co-Producer award. The same year, she launched the Yapımlab Workshops, with which she aims to share her experience and knowledge as a producer with young filmmakers.

Atakan is still the Vice President of EWA, the European Women’s Audio-visual Network, which works towards equal opportunities for women working in the audio-visual industries in Europe and around the world. In 2014, she was awarded the Uçan Süpürge Bilge Olgaç Achievement Award, and her latest production Winter Sleep won the Palme d’Or at the 67th Cannes Film Festival, the festival’s most prestigious award.

She started the Antalya Film Forum, a co-production and project development market organized as part of the International Antalya Film Festival since 2014, and continues to work as its director. Atakan also organizes the Turkey section of the Young Audience Award, a project by the European Film Academy. She is the art director of the Sabancı Foundation Short Film Platform and a member of the European Film Academy and the Asia Pacific Screen Academy.

Films selected from 13 countries will compete in the Eastern Vista (Panorama of Films from Asian and Islamic Countries) category at 2018 FIff.

China, Vietnam, Republic of Azerbaijan, Iraq, Georgia, Kazakhstan, India, Palestine, Japan, Mongolia, Kuwait, and Syria will take part at the festival. Three Iranian feature-length movies will also vie for awards.

The organizers have appointed four foreign and one Iranian jury members to judge in the Eastern Vista and International Competition categories. Up for grabs are three awards for Best Asian Film, Best Asian Short, and Best Asian Director.

Presided over by Iranian film writer and director Reza Mirkarimi, the 36th edition of FIff will be held in Tehran on April 19-27. The Event will take place in Charsou Cineplex in Tehran. The domestic version of the Fajr Film Festival has come to an end on February 11, with the announcement of winners from Iran.