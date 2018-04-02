Turkey orders arrest of Gulen over killing of Russian envoy

Turkey ordered the arrest of the Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen and seven others over the 2016 assassination of the Russian envoy to Turkey, the Haberturk newspaper said on Monday.

Andrei Karlov was shot dead by an off-duty policeman while speaking at an Ankara exhibit opening in December 2016. The gunman was shot dead by police at the scene, Reuters wrote.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Gulen’s movement was behind the assassination, a charge the cleric has denied. Erdogan also blames the preacher’s network for an attempted military coup in July 2016.

Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999, has denied the charge and condemned the coup.

Haberturk said the authorities ordered the arrests of the eight as the killing was carried out on their orders.

Authorities have so far arrested seven others, including three policeman, in relation to the killing, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

The gunman came from Soke in southwest Turkey, considered one of the country’s most secular regions. His father said his son’s behavior started changing after he joined the police academy, according to media reports at the time.