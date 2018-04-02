Saudi-led airstrike kills 12 civilians in Yemen

An airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen killed 12 civilians, including seven children, in the costal city of Hodeidah on Monday, medics and a witness said.

Medics and a witness who saw the wreckage said the airstrike had destroyed a house in Hali district, where displaced civilians from other provinces were settled, Reuters wrote.

The 12 victims were all from the same family, they said.

Hodeidah is home to the impoverished country’s biggest port from where most of the humanitarian aid reaches millions of civilians on the brink of famine.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been bombing Yemen since March 2015.

The alliance, which includes other states, has conducted thousands of airstrikes targeting Houthi fighters and has often hit civilian areas, although it denies ever doing so intentionally.

The war has killed more than 14,000 people, displaced more than two million and driven the country — already the poorest on the Arabian Peninsula — to the verge of famine.