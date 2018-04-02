Rouhani to attend Syria peace talks in Turkey

AA Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (L), his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin (C) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during the trilateral summit in Sochi, Russia, on Nov. 23, 2017.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Ankara to hold the second round of talks with his Russian and Turkish counterparts about the latest developments in Syria.

Rouhani is to leave Tehran for Ankara today at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Press TV reported.

The president would deliver a speech at the trilateral summit and hold separate meetings with Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to develop regional and international cooperation, said the president’s deputy chief of staff, Parviz Esmaeili.

The Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents held a trilateral meeting on the Syrian crisis in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in November 2017.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian and Turkish counterparts, Sergei Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu, convened in the Kazakh capital of Astana earlier this month and discussed the situation in Syria.

They reaffirmed the three countries’ strong commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Astana peace talks, which have usually involved delegations from the Syrian government and opposition, began in January 2017 with the mediation of Russia and Iran, two Syria’s allies, as well as Turkey, which backs several armed opposition groups operating against Damascus. Together, the three countries have been acting as guarantor states for the peace process.

The Astana process came after the guarantor states helped bring a cease-fire to Syria’s second city of Aleppo, and then to the entire Arab country, which has been witnessing foreign-backed terrorism since 2011.

It resulted in the establishment of four de-escalation zones across Syria in mid-September last year, and was hailed by the United Nations for its contribution to a parallel process, which the world body has been mediating between Damascus and the opposition in Geneva.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United States would withdraw from Syria “very soon,” just hours after the Pentagon highlighted the need for American troops to remain in the war-torn country.

The US has reportedly more than 2,000 troops stationed in eastern Syria, in addition to several thousand others in the Arab country’s north.

The US and its allies have been bombarding what they call Daesh positions inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate.