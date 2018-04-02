Iran urges Kashmir opposing sides to show restraint

Iran expressed regret over the recent deadly incidents in Indian-controlled Kashmir, urging the opposing sides to exercise restraint.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will support any move in line with the interests of the Kashmiri people," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Monday, Press TV reported.

He added that Tehran is ready to take "effective steps" to ease tension if requested.

At least 20 people lost their lives in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Sunday in a number of fierce gun battles between Indian security forces and Kashmiris in the restive Himalayan region.

Three simultaneous counter-terror operations in Shopian and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir, in southern parts of the region, which were launched late Saturday and continue, have killed 13 Kashmiris.

According to Indian police on Sunday, three members of security forces also lost their lives in the fighting and four civilians were killed in ensuing violent protests held by locals against the operations.