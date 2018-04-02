Iran’s Ahmadi grabs USA Open karate gold

Sports Desk

Iran’s Saeid Ahmadi put a perfect end to his campaign at the 2018 USA Karate Open with a gold medal in Las Vegas.

On Sunday, Ahmadi, representing Iran at the men’s -75kg kumite contests, outpowered the veteran American Tom Scott 2-0 in the final bout to clinch the gold.

Ahmadi had overcame opponents from Panama (6-1), Ecuador (7-2) and the US (4-1) before beating the Chilean karateka (3-1) in the semifinals to secure his place in the final.

More than a thousand athletes took part in the competitions held in Las Vegas on March 30 – April 1.