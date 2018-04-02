Iran, Azerbaijan ink eight cooperation deals

Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan signed eight cooperation documents following a recent visit to Baku by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.

The agreements included an executive plan on women and family affairs, an MoU on sports and youth, a plan on cultural exchanges, a deal on health and medical treatment cooperation, an MoU on expanding joint oil exploration projects in the Caspian Sea, an MoU on boosting industrial cooperation, an MoU on economic cooperation, as well as an agreement on joint investment in construction of Rasht-Astara railway, reported IRNA.

Iran has invested 24 million Azerbaijani manat on a joint car factory.

The two countries have mutual interest in developing relations. While Iran seeks to use foreign investment as a buffer against fresh US pressures and to revive its economy, Azerbaijan hopes to utilize Iran's transit potentials to boost connectivity.