RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0328 GMT April 02, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212485
Published: 0224 GMT April 02, 2018

Iran, Azerbaijan ink eight cooperation deals

Iran, Azerbaijan ink eight cooperation deals

Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan signed eight cooperation documents following a recent visit to Baku by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.

The agreements included an executive plan on women and family affairs, an MoU on sports and youth, a plan on cultural exchanges, a deal on health and medical treatment cooperation, an MoU on expanding joint oil exploration projects in the Caspian Sea, an MoU on boosting industrial cooperation, an MoU on economic cooperation, as well as an agreement on joint investment in construction of Rasht-Astara railway, reported IRNA.

Iran has invested 24 million Azerbaijani manat on a joint car factory.

The two countries have mutual interest in developing relations. While Iran seeks to use foreign investment as a buffer against fresh US pressures and to revive its economy, Azerbaijan hopes to utilize Iran's transit potentials to boost connectivity.

   
KeyWords
Azerbaijan
iran
contract
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0761 sec