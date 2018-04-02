RSS
0329 GMT April 02, 2018

News ID: 212486
Published: 0225 GMT April 02, 2018

India's Feb. oil imports from Iran up

India's oil imports from Iran rose by about 1.3 percent in February compared to the amount for the same month last year, data from shipping and industry sources revealed.

According to Reuters, India shipped in 655,500 bpd oil from Iran in February — about a third more than the previous month, the data showed.

In April 2017-Feb 2018, India imported 15 percent less oil from Iran at about 461,000 barrels per day (bpd), the data showed.

India's overall oil imports rose 14.6 percent in February from a year earlier to about 4.8 mbd.

India's oil imports from Venezuela in February fell to the lowest since April 2012.

The share of African oil in India's overall purchases in February rose, while the Latin American and Middle Eastern share declined, data from shipping sources and industry further showed.

   
