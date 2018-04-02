Gov’t forces set to take full control of Syria’s Eastern Ghouta

Syria's Army drew closer to taking full control of Eastern Ghouta on Monday as state media reported that terrorists began evacuating from their last stronghold near the capital, Damascus.

A Russian-brokered deal had been reported on Sunday for militants with Jaish al-Islam, the largest terrorist group still in Ghouta, to leave the enclave's main town of Douma, AFP reported.

The retaking of Eastern Ghouta would mark a major milestone in Syria’s efforts to regain control of territory seized by terrorists during Syria's seven-year war.

Syrian forces have retaken 95 percent of Eastern Ghouta since launching an air and ground assault on the besieged enclave on February 18.

State media on Monday said terrorists and their families had started leaving Douma, in preparation for them heading to a town in northern Syria.

SANA news agency said on Sunday a group of buses carrying a number of terrorists and their families leave Douma in preparation of them being transported to Jarabulus.

State television said six buses had left Douma, the only terrorist holdout six weeks after the start of the offensive.

The terrorists have been negotiating with Russia for days on an agreement to evacuate Douma.

Late on Sunday, Russian news agency Interfax quoted General Yuri Yevtushenko saying a "preliminary deal" had been reached to evacuate Jaish al-Islam terrorists from Eastern Ghouta.

Jaish al-Islam terrorists had previously said it would not leave Douma and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reported divisions within its ranks.

Syrian forces have scored a series of victories over terrorists in recent years.

In the past few weeks, these deals have seen more than 46,000 people – terrorists and civilians – board buses with scant belongings to be driven to the northwestern province of Idlib, which is largely outside government control.

These include more than 1,000 people – terrorists from Faylaq al-Rahman, and family members – who left Douma late Sunday, according to state media.

War in Syria has killed more than 350,000 people and displaced millions since starting in 2011.