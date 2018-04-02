Tehran-Copenhagen trade rises

Trade between Tehran and Copenhagen rose to $398 million in 2017, said Iran's Ambassador to Denmark Morteza Moradian on Sunday.

Citing official figures, the ambassador pointed out that bilateral trade had substantially increased in the post-JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) era, noting that the figure stood at $175 million in 2015 but rose to $270 million in 2016, IRNA reported.

Referring to the signing of a €500-million document for investment in Iran and other agreements reached between the two countries on intellectual property, Moradian said, "We will soon witness further boost in economic relations between the two countries."

The ambassador pointed to 26,000 Iranian nationals, who have high level of education and are accepted by the Danish society, have played an effective role in expanding Tehran- Copenhagen relations.