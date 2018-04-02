Seventh Indian wheat cargo for Afghanistan arrives in Chabahar

The seventh consignment of Indian wheat bound for Afghanistan arrived at Iran's southeastern port of Shahid Beheshti in Chabahar, Sistan-Baluchestan Province.

According to IRNA, the ship, called 'Arezoo', carrying 600 containers arrived in Chabahar port, said Hossein Shahdadi, deputy head of the province's Ports and Maritime Office on Monday.

In total, he added, 4,200 containers of India's wheat have arrived in Chabahar in the year to March 20, 2018.

Some 110,000 tons of India wheat bound for Afghanistan will be transported annually to Afghanistan — a landlocked country — through Chabahar, he said.

From Chabahar, the load will be transported via road to Milak, a border city on the Iran-Afghan border. India's first consignment arrived in Chabahar in November 2017.

India, Iran and Afghanistan signed a trilateral agreement in 2016 to jointly develop the Chabahar Port, opening a new strategic transit route between the three nations and other Central Asian nations.