Iran marks 39th anniversary of Islamic Republic Day

Iran marks the 39th anniversary of a historic referendum in which voters overwhelmingly endorsed the establishment of the Islamic Republic following the fall of the Pahlavi regime.

The referendum was held on March 30-31, 1979, less than two months after the victory of the Islamic Revolution led by the late Imam Khomeini.

More than 98.2 percent of eligible Iranians voted “yes” to the establishment of the Islamic Republic in the referendum, Press TV reported.

Thus, the Islamic Republic was established in line with the popular motto of the revolution that called for “Independence, Freedom and the Islamic Republic” for the country.

The Iranian nation annually celebrates Farvardin 12 on the Persian calendar, which falls on April 1 in normal years and March 31 in leap years, as the anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On Saturday night, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) released a statement, saying "contrary to the enemy's evil wish, the 40th year of the revolution will be the brightest for the Islamic Republic of Iran."

"The strength and vitality of the revolution and the Islamic system at the age of 40, despite a constant run of conspiracies by the enemies, is among rare phenomena and meaningful and undeniable facts of the contemporary era," it said.