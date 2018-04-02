9 out of 10 Rio residents fear being caught in crossfire: poll

Nine out of 10 residents in Rio de Janeiro fear being caught in crossfire between police and criminals, a new poll said Monday.

The poll said 92 percent are afraid of crossfire, of them or a relative being hit by a stray bullet, or of being injured or killed in an assault.

Eighty nine percent said they feared losing valuables in an assault, the poll published by Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, and conducted by Datafolha and the Brazilian Forum on Public Security, said.

Only a fraction less, 84 percent, feared having their home robbed, the poll said.

Asked for their actual experiences of crime, 30 percent said they had been caught in crossfire over the last year, eight percent had been hit or had had a relative hit by a stray bullet, and 20 percent had lost valuables in a street robbery.

According to the poll, 73 percent of people in Rio de Janeiro, which hosted the 2016 Olympic Games, would like to leave.

In February, President Michel Temer ordered the military to take over security in Rio, citing the police force's inability to control the situation.

However, while Rio led the country in sheer numbers of murders, with 1,446 homicides in 2016, it is only 21 in the rankings when calculated on a per capita basis.