RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0649 GMT April 03, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212512
Published: 0533 GMT April 03, 2018

IDB to support Tunisia with $1.5b

IDB to support Tunisia with $1.5b
caribflame.com

The Islamic Development Bank group (IDB) will provide Tunisia with $1.5 billion in the form of financing public investments, a Tunisia official said.

The Tunisian Minister of Development, Investment and International Cooperation Zied Laadhari made the announcement at the 43rd annual meeting of the IDB group held until Thursday, Xinhua reported.

The Tunisian minister, who chaired the board of governors, revealed that Tunisia will soon sign a partnership contract with the group of IDB covering the next five years.

About 57 ministers of finance from the IDB group member states participated in the meetings, also attended by 60 official delegations and over 1,000 participants including experts, investors and global economic players.

"Since 2011, IDB financing in development projects in Tunisia has reached 2.17 billion Tunisian dinars (about $902 million)," said Laadhari.

The IDB has already agreed the creation of a STI (Science, Technology and Innovation) fund, with a value of $500 million, to support start-ups as well as emerging Tunisian companies in this sector.

"The group's global financing for the country exceeds $3.2 billion, mainly in electricity with six projects and an envelope of $756 million, in addition to $1.1 billion in insured business," said IDB Group President Bandar Hajjar.

Hajjar said Tunisia has just received the IDB approval to finance a number of development projects in some of the country's inland provinces, including construction of hospitals and transfer of electrical energy.

Hajjar further assured Tunisia help in addressing major challenges and obstacles to achieve economic and social prosperity.

   
KeyWords
Islamic Development Bank
IDB
Tunisia
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/7275 sec