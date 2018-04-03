FM Zarif to attend NAM meeting

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad-Javad Zarif is to attend the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) ministerial meeting in Baku on Thursday and Friday.

Zarif will accompany President Hassan Rouhani in a meeting on Syria in Ankara, Turkey, on April 4, and then will leave for Baku, IRNA reported.

Azerbaijan will host the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of NAM April 5-6, in Baku, the capital city. The meeting will be held after the senior officials meeting on the third and the fourth of April under the theme “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development.”

In the past few months, Zarif visited Azerbaijan two times.

Azerbaijan will be the chair-state of NAM in 2019, after Venezuela.