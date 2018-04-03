RSS
1232 GMT April 03, 2018

Published: 0758 GMT April 03, 2018

16 Saudi forces killed in conflict with Yemenis

16 Saudi forces killed in conflict with Yemenis
IRNA

Over the past two days, 16 Saudi military forces have been killed in conflict with Yemenis in southern Saudi Arabia.

According to Qatari media ‘Al Jazeera’, Saudi media announced that four military men were killed on Monday and the figure mounted to 16, IRNA reported.

Yemen's missile unit has also targeted a Saudi military base in Asir region.

According to Yemeni TV channel ‘Almasirah’, the missile hit Jarba Base in Dhahran City.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies attacked Yemen in March 2015 to bring back to power the deposed president of Yemen Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed in the Saudi Arabia-US coalition's attacks and more than 2,000 have died due to cholera epidemic.

 

   
