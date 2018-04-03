RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1232 GMT April 03, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212532
Published: 0845 GMT April 03, 2018

Europe’s largest Muslim fair underway in Paris

Europe’s largest Muslim fair underway in Paris
PRESSTV

Muslims from around Europe have convened in Paris for the Annual Meeting of Muslims. The fair combines intellectual discussion with shopping and games.

Press TV’s Paris correspondent Ramin Mazaheri visited the exhibition and filed this report.

PRESSTV
Download
   
KeyWords
Msulim
Paris
Europe
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0586 sec