Bin Salman bribing US to grasp throne: Saudi dissident

The Saudi Crown Prince is trying to establish himself as the real and present ruler of the kingdom by bribing Washington, a Saudi regime's critic.

Following the recent radical reforms in Saudi Arabia and before seizing the throne, [Mohammad] bin Salman, is trying to make the US officials trust him, Fouad Ibrahim said, referring to the prince's recent visit to the United States, IRNA reported.

“That is why we are witnessing the signing of an array of lucrative deals between Saudi Arabia and American companies. They are all aimed at paving the way for Salman to occupy the throne.”

Undoubtedly, Ibrahim added, Iran has always been an issue in the negotiations talks between the Saudis and Americans. “But despite all the war rhetoric traded by Saudi crown prince against Iran, waging a war against Iran was not the main issue of discussions between bin Salman and the US authorities.”

“The main issue was rather a financial and monetary one and deceiving the Saudis to pay billions of dollars to the US.”

The Saudi critic and writer added that comments by bin Salman about the war between his country and Iran in 10 to 15 years, show Saudi ruler's frustration.

Adopting contradictory approaches tend to be a characteristic of bin Salman, Ibrahim said. “He speaks about something and then say something in contradiction.”

Asked about the main reason behind US President Donald Trump's announcement to withdraw American forces from Syria despite Saudi insistence to keep forces in the country to limit Iran's regional influence, the dissenter said, “This is again because of financial reasons.”

“Recently it has been disclosed that Trump has demanded Riyadh to pay Washington four billion dollars to maintain US presence in Syria,” he said. “Apparently, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have failed to pay the sum.”

According to the Saudi opposition figure, the failure made Trump to announce withdrawal of US forces from Syria, a decision that even surprised the US State Department and officials in the country's national security apparatus.

“Trump's decision is in fact aimed at blackmailing Riyadh,” Ibrahim said.