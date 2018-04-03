Russia: Over 40,000 civilians return to Syria’s Eastern Ghouta

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that more than 40,000 civilians who had left Syria’s Eastern Ghouta have returned.

The returnees had initially left the Damascus suburb using four humanitarian corridors set up to enable their safe exit from the area.

In the past 24 hours, 1,123 terrorists and their families have left the town of Douma in Eastern Ghouta, the ministry said.

From the start of the humanitarian pause’s introduction in Eastern Ghouta, 2,269 terrorists and their families left Douma, the largest urban center in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, the ministry said.

The terrorists had been using the area to launch incessant rocket attacks on the capital. Backed by Russian airpower, the Syrian Army has been trying to liberate the countryside to both spare the capital from the attacks and liberate thousands of other trapped civilians, whom terrorists have been using as human shields.

Eastern Ghouta has now been almost fully liberated with the exception of the town of Douma.

Recently, Moscow brokered an agreement between the terrorists based there and the government, enabling the former’s safe exit to Jarabulus, a terrorist-held town in northern Syria.

On Monday, Syrian paper al-Watan said it was a matter of hours before Douma is declared a “town empty of terrorism.”

Moscow has been demanding that foreign governments stop funneling arms and money to the terrorists and instead join efforts aimed at ending the foreign-backed terrorism in Syria which began in 2011.

Reuters and Press TV contributed to this story.