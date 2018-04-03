Massive French rail strike begins in test for Macron

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP People help a woman who fell onto a rail track at the Gare de Lyon station in Paris on Tuesday, the start of three months of rolling strikes by workers at the state railway operator SNCF.

Commuters across France faced severe disruptions on Tuesday as rail workers launched three months of rolling strikes, a major test of President Emmanuel Macron's resolve to reshape the country through sweeping reforms.

More than three-quarters of train drivers joined the first day of the walkout, according to the SNCF, the heavily indebted state rail operator which Macron wants to overhaul. But overall only a third of staff were on strike, the company said, AFP reported.

Only one in eight high-speed TGV trains and a fifth of regional trains were running on what French media have dubbed "black Tuesday".

And with stoppages planned two days out of five until June 28, weeks of disruption lie ahead for France's 4.5 million daily train passengers.

"We have been asking for the same thing for several weeks – that the government completely reconsider its plan. They need to start again from scratch," Philippe Martinez, head of the CGT trade union, told France Inter radio.

Committed to reforms

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire pledged on Tuesday to push ahead with Macron’s drive to modernize the economy, just as the rail unions launched the strikes, Reuters reported.

Le Maire said the government would not pull back from economic reforms he said had helped make 2017 the best year for foreign corporate investment in France in records going back to 2001.

“That’s the clearest evidence that France is back, that there is a dynamic underway and we will do everything to boost that dynamic,” Le Maire said during a presentation about foreign investment in France.

Nearly 1,300 foreign investments last year helped create 33,489 French jobs, Business France, which promotes the country, said, while total foreign investment rose 16 percent from 2016.

US companies overtook German ones as the top source of investment, with the number of US investments up 26 percent for the year, against a 9 percent increase from Germany.

France’s high taxes and strict labor laws have long hurt its image with foreign investors, although that is changing after Macron made it easier to hire and fire workers and committed to cutting corporate tax to the EU average.

The French economy posted its best annual growth since 2011 last year, expanding 2 percent, and persistently high unemployment has begun to fall.

A survey on Tuesday showing that manufacturing grew at the slowest pace in a year in March suggested overall growth would moderate, although weaker customer demand was blamed on bad weather as well as a stronger euro.

Public support for the rail strike stands at just below half, according to an Ifop poll released Sunday, and commuters expressed a mixture of sympathy and frustration with the reduced service, the AFP report added.

Thanks to the internet and mobile apps – technology unavailable the last time France saw rolling rail strikes on a comparable scale in 1995 – many commuters were able to work from home Monday or arrange car-pools.

There was no respite expected before the second day of walkouts on Wednesday, and the economy is set to take a hit as the strike rumbles on.

Alain Krakovitch, chief of the SNCF's Transilien network, estimated the cost of the strike at "between 10 and 20 million euros ($12.3 to 24.6 million) a day.

Macron says the SNCF, saddled with 46.6 billion euros ($57.5 billion) of debt, needs to drastically improve its efficiency and cut running costs as EU countries prepare to open passenger rail to competition by 2020.

His government is planning to stop granting the rail workers' special status – which guarantees jobs for life and early retirement – to new SNCF hires entering the company.