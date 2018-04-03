Iran wants direct rice import from Pakistan

Iran is looking for ways for direct rice import from Pakistan, said a former Iranian foreign minister.

According to The Nation, Kamal Kharrazi told rice exporters at a ceremony in Lahore, "Pakistan's basmati rice, which is being imported through Dubai, is favorable for both Iranian consumers and Pakistani exporters."

Responding to a demand by the head of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan Chaudhry Samiullah Naeem, he said Tehran was also working on a proposal to open bank branches in both the countries for direct trade transactions in currencies other than the dollar to avoid US pressure.

Tehran, he said, was interested in cooperation in various sectors and not just rice and was negotiating with Islamabad for reducing duties on bilateral trade.

Recalling Iran's role in supporting Pakistan when the latter needed the most soon after its creation, he said that under a bilateral agreement, his country also constructed gas pipeline up to the Pakistani border while the latter, he regretted, under US pressure, could not yet accomplish the construction work on its side.

He said that US sanctions rather helped Iran attain self-sufficiency in each sector, from infrastructure development to defense-related needs.

Naeem said that Pakistan-Iran trade was less than $800 million while it could easily reach $10 billion if potential of both the countries was allowed to be exploited.

He called for a reduction in duties on exports from Pakistan as a prelude to free trade agreement between the two neighbors.

The official said a delegation of rice exporters would soon visit Iran and hoped that Iran would help them reach business-to-business deals.